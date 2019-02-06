Another surgical strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike, director Aditya Dhar’s debut film, has indeed carried out a surgical strike at the box office. The cash counters are still ringing as the Bollywood movie smashes records, even leaving behind the magnum opus Baahubali 2. On Days 23 and 24, the film made more money than what even the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster amassed, according to trade experts. The movie is inching close to the coveted `200 crore mark at the box office. For a military film, that too in India, such records are unprecedented, just after four weeks of its release.

The movie tells the story of the Indian Army’s famous surgical strike carried out in PoK after terrorists attacked an Army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir in 2016. It has been smartly executed and has received a thumbs up from film critics across the spectrum. Of course, it has its share of flaws as it takes cinematic liberties. Its political messaging is not exactly subtle. The brave members of the Indian Army’s Special Forces get their due, but the film does not hide who it thinks the real heroes are, does it?

And the BJP government at the Centre has cashed in on the film. This was clear when Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself asked, “How’s the josh?”—arguably the film’s most famous dialogue—to the audience at the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai. In Parliament, when the Interim Budget was presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, “the josh” echoed in the House.

Uri is not exactly a Zero Dark Thirty, the 2012 Kathryn Bigelow-directed Hollywood film to which it gets frequently compared to, but it has creditably infused a sense of patriotism among the audience—not necessarily in the conventional chest-thumping jingoistic fashion. As it delivers the message that “New India” has all the wherewithal to do what needs to be done in national interest, the film’s success also augurs well for new age film-making in India. And that is praiseworthy too.

