The jumbo Tamil Nadu loves

The people of Tamil Nadu have been delighted in recent days by the exploits of Chinna Thambi, a 25-year-old wild elephant.

The people of Tamil Nadu have been delighted in recent days by the exploits of Chinna Thambi, a 25-year-old wild elephant. The jumbo, who was crop-raiding in a locality near Coimbatore, had been translocated by the state forest department into a forest area after the complaints of several affected farmers. In the process, the jumbo was injured, his tusks broken. However, the pachyderm promptly started making his way back from the forest, travelling 100 km in three days.

He is currently camping in the sugarcane fields of a sugar mill in Tirupur district where the forest department has stationed two kumkis (trained elephants) to keep him in check. And the government mulled turning Chinna Thambi into a kumki, a process experts have described as cruel. Following public outcry, the plan was dropped. Meanwhile, the elephant has developed a steady fan following, though the owners and workers of the sugar mill are understandably chagrined. 

Sadly, Chinna Thambi’s struggle once again brings to the fore the issue of man-animal conflict, or more specifically man-elephant conflict. Elephant corridors have been in use for centuries. Humans, either through development or changes in agriculture practises and lifestyle, have more and more encroached into elephant territory. Elephants, like other animals—garbage-raiding bears in North America for instance—have adapted to these changes by sometimes resorting to crop-raiding or even stealing grains from homes. The worst affected tend to be small and marginal farmers who cannot afford sophisticated, humane methods to keep out the elephants.

The solution has always been that there be more thoughtful development, that encroachments be dealt with properly and that innovative efforts and the wisdom of tribal communities be tapped to minimise conflict. None of this is new. Experts have said it for years. Perhaps humans too, deep down know they are in the wrong, and that is why so many have enjoyed the sight of Chinna Thambi thumbing his trunk at the state and its people.
 

