Why rbi might not be right on inflation

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s first MPC meeting, which saw him reduce the repo rate by 25 bps, makes one believe the Shangri-La of low inflation and low interest rates could be a reality. On Thursday, the six-member panel unanimously voted to shift its stance to neutral, and as Das later noted, there’s further room for reduction, though he didn’t confirm if we are entering a prolonged rate cut cycle. But hints were everywhere, the significant being inflation, which will likely remain obedient throughout 2019.

When he took charge last December, Das promised to lend an ear and not biting the rate cut bullet now would have appeared as all gong and no dinner. He stressed the decision was data-driven, perhaps to avoid being judged as being in lockstep with the sovereign—unduly caving in to government demands—or be seen as embracing hardline rightwing economics.

GDP growth is pegged at a modest 7.4 per cent for FY20, but clearly, RBI’s overall policy is in harmony with the Interim Budget to benefit the middle class and farmers, hoping to engineer a boom by raising demand. Agreed, the 25 bps cut was driven solely by softening inflation, but core inflation, excluding food, fuel and electricity prices, is perched dangerously above MPC’s 4 per cent target. But Das insisted retail inflation alone was MPC’s benchmark and he wouldn’t allow anything else to dictate his policy. Fair enough.

The truth is, core and retail inflation are joined at the hips and this cannot be simply brushed aside as technical malaise. RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya may have dismissed concerns about RBI’s flawed inflation modelling, laying the blame squarely on supply-side errors in core inflation, but isn’t this why MPC’s estimates were inaccurate? Besides, core inflation may not be the benchmark for rate-setters, but it affects household and business consumption and spending all the same, which is why even if retail inflation appears well-behaved, ground reality is something else altogether. Ignoring these signs could be akin to heading for a policy mistake.