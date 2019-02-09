A shower of goodies in times of chaos  

The annual Budgets presented by governments, both at the Centre and in states, are as much about politics as they are about financials, if not more. While that’s a given, the Budget for 2019-20 tabled by Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday was comprehensively overshadowed by politics, not merely because many of the proposals were aimed once again at bolstering his party’s support base, consisting mostly of farmers, and at doling out sops to voters in the run-up to the 2019 elections.

The circumstances under which the Budget was presented and the developments that surrounded the exercise made it a completely political moment. But whatever might happen in the days to come, the message that came out was loud and clear—the JD(S)-Congress coalition may be shaky but it is still in business. And the opposition BJP, despite its numerical strength, was once again outmanoeuvred by shrewd leaders in the ruling camp, the CM included.

While the farmer-friendly moves are expected to help the JD(S) retain and expand its vote bank, and also aid the Congress electorally, the special focus on urban infrastructure, especially on development of Bengaluru, is aimed at eating into the BJP support base in cities. Apart from `8,015 crore for modernisation of Bengaluru and other proposals to boost the infrastructure and transport system in the metropolis, the chief minister has made sizeable allocations for 10 other cities.

Kumaraswamy has made an effort to reach out to almost all sections and sectors, unlike his previous Budget that focused primarily on the farm sector, but it remains to be seen if these proposals are good enough to shake off the general sense that his government has been a non-working one. The circumstances haven’t changed much, and the delivery on promises made in the last Budget has been too slow. Given how the political developments have overshadowed governance in the last eight months and since the coalition will continue to be wobbly, his intention and ability to implement the proposals will remain suspect.