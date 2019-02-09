Home Opinions Editorials

A shower of goodies in times of chaos  

The annual Budgets presented by governments, both at the Centre and in states, are as much about politics as they are about financials, if not more.

Published: 09th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

The annual Budgets presented by governments, both at the Centre and in states, are as much about politics as they are about financials, if not more. While that’s a given, the Budget for 2019-20 tabled by Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday was comprehensively overshadowed by politics, not merely because many of the proposals were aimed once again at bolstering his party’s support base, consisting mostly of farmers, and at doling out sops to voters in the run-up to the 2019 elections.

The circumstances under which the Budget was presented and the developments that surrounded the exercise made it a completely political moment. But whatever might happen in the days to come, the message that came out was loud and clear—the JD(S)-Congress coalition may be shaky but it is still in business. And the opposition BJP, despite its numerical strength, was once again outmanoeuvred by shrewd leaders in the ruling camp, the CM included.

While the farmer-friendly moves are expected to help the JD(S) retain and expand its vote bank, and also aid the Congress electorally, the special focus on urban infrastructure, especially on development of Bengaluru, is aimed at eating into the BJP support base in cities. Apart from `8,015 crore for modernisation of Bengaluru and other proposals to boost the infrastructure and transport system in the metropolis, the chief minister has made sizeable allocations for 10 other cities.

Kumaraswamy has made an effort to reach out to almost all sections and sectors, unlike his previous Budget that focused primarily on the farm sector, but it remains to be seen if these proposals are good enough to shake off the general sense that his government has been a non-working one. The circumstances haven’t changed much, and the delivery on promises made in the last Budget has been too slow. Given how the political developments have overshadowed governance in the last eight months and since the coalition will continue to be wobbly, his intention and ability to implement the proposals will remain suspect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp