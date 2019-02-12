Change the focus of healthcare

India’s health sector presents a bizarre dichotomy. It is a story of gigantic health schemes on the one hand and of ailing healthcare infrastructure on the other. The Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal saw the Centre raise the funds allocated to the health sector to a whopping Rs 63,500 crore, a 15 per cent jump over the last fiscal. But look at the health infrastructure of the country. According to data presented in Parliament, there is a 19 per cent fall in the number of sub-centres, 25 per cent in primary health centres and 22 per cent in community health facilities. This is probably true for most parts of the country and Odisha in particular.

Flagged for long for its debilitating healthcare system, the state has shown signs of improvement over the last decade. From a meagre 3.85 per cent share in the state budget in 2010-11, the allocation for health has jumped to 5.47 per cent. Yet, these amount to little given the challenges in the sector and the healthcare requirements of the large populace. There is a huge shortfall of healthcare specialists across verticals.

Community health centres in the state need 1,508 surgeons, physicians, obstetricians and gynaecologists, and paediatric specialists. But a whopping 1,276 posts have not been filled. State Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena admitted in the Assembly recently that at least 2,404 out of the 6,536 sanctioned doctor posts are waiting to be filled up in Odisha. Most of these vacancies have hurt the delivery of healthcare in the rural and tribal pockets of the state. Needless to say, quacks and superstition rule the roost in these regions.

Like the NDA government at the Centre, the BJD government in the state of Odisha has rolled out a large bouquet of health schemes for the masses. However, it is the rural health infrastructure that is crying out for more investment and that’s where the Odisha government must look to focus.