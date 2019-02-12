The unholy business of liquor in India

The toll in the hooch tragedy in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh has touched 100. Like in past tragedies of this nature, the victims are mostly poor people. The response of the two governments has been a coordinated crackdown on bootleggers in which over 200 have so far been arrested. For now, the sale of illegal liquor in these states will come down but once the dust has settled, business from spurious liquor will thrive as usual, until another tragedy strikes if not in UP and Uttarakhand, then in some other part of the country.

According to data available with the Ministry of Home Affairs, about 2,000-3,000 people die of spurious liquor each year. About 70 per cent of these deaths occur in eight states, including Maharashtra, UP, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. The surprising aspect is that deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor have taken place even in Gujarat, where there is an official prohibition in place. This is because of the huge commercial interests involved.

The spurious brew, according to reports, was being sold in plastic pouches costing `10-30. For a poor person who wants to consume alcohol after a hard day’s work, this is all that he can afford as even legitimate country-made liquor, leave alone spirits made in factories, is out of his reach. It is therefore tempting to argue that legal liquor should be made cheaper. But that is easier said than done. Liquor provides up to 20 per cent of the total tax revenues in most states because of which state governments are against any reduction in excise duty. The result is that liquor prices are unaffordable to most. But the governments are not unduly perturbed by this as demand for alcohol from the rich and the poor alike is

price agnostic.

The sale of liquor is likely to go up in the coming months because of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. It is common knowledge that candidates dole out alcohol, branded and unbranded, during elections to curry favour with voters. It is up to the Election Commission to keep a close watch on such inducements.