A hard look needed as aviation crisis  worsens 

It is time the Union aviation ministry takes a long, hard look at the scheduled airlines operating in the country.

Published: 13th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

It is time the Union aviation ministry takes a long, hard look at the scheduled airlines operating in the country. It is not just inconvenience to passengers anymore; their safety seems to be at risk too. On Sunday, troubled Jet Airways cancelled without notice over 10 flights as several of its aircraft were grounded after the company failed to pay overdue lease rentals.

Other airlines have caught a cold too. IndiGo, the biggest and supposedly the best operated airline, also cancelled 32 flights on Monday. The official version was the hailstorm in the North and work on airport taxiways, but those in the know said it was a severe shortage of pilots that took a toll. As a result, harried passengers faced exorbitant prices. 

An economy to-and-fro Mumbai-Jaipur ticket was quoted at Rs 65,000. Jet Airways is in deep financial trouble. It is unable to service a burgeoning debt of over Rs 8,000 crore. The Jet scrip fell a further 5 per cent Monday on the back of mass cancellation of flights. Inter Globe, owners of IndiGo Airlines, known for a bit of window-dressing, posted its first loss since it went public—of Rs 652 crore for the second quarter. Government-owned Air India is flying under the weight of accumulated losses of over Rs 50,000 crore and a debt of Rs 55,000 crore. 

These are licensed ‘scheduled’ airlines that are mandated to maintain their timetables. That is not happening, causing grave inconvenience to passengers and damage to corporate life. Passengers are genuinely concerned whether it is safe to fly under these circumstances. 

With pilots often going on strike for non-payment of wages, and replacement aircraft being pressed into service at the last minute, there is a growing fear that safety measures could be compromised. Kingfisher is the ‘celebrated’ failure, but in the short space of 25 years of private aviation, no less than half a dozen airlines have gone bust. It is time the government re-examines the financials and tax policies for airlines to ensure their survival and provide some comfort for flyers.

