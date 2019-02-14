Home Opinions Editorials

A new dawn in northeast cricket

The nature of sports is such that from unexpected quarters come surprising stories.

Published: 14th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

The nature of sports is such that from unexpected quarters come surprising stories. The latest in that long list is Manipur’s Rex Rajkumar Singh, who became the first player from the Northeast to make it to the national cricket map. The opening bowler is part of the India Under-19 team for a series against South Africa. It’s a region that produces a steady number of footballers along with athletes in Olympic disciplines. Resources and infrastructure for cricket in these places are minimal. So is the following of the game. That’s why the inclusion of a Manipur cricketer in a team that nurtures future India stars is significant.

It was late last year that six Northeast states—Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim—became part of the BCCI calendar for the first time. Along with Bihar, Uttarakhand and Puducherry, they were in the Plate Division, a rung below the Elite Division featuring the established states. They played away from the spotlight in nondescript places and it seemed that no one bothered about the runs scored and wickets taken in these matches. Rex’s story proves this notion wrong. It also shows that geographical, climatic, economic and social problems are no longer holding back talent so much.

It should herald a new era in the field of sports in a region teeming with natural ability. Athletes from these parts have shown they can reach world standards with proper guidance and other requisites like nutrition and specialised training. Cricket was a low-key activity mainly because these states did not have funds. That has changed following a Supreme Court order, which directed that their teams be included in national-level tournaments. All age-group teams in each of these states now have coaches, physios and physical trainers paid by the BCCI. Their players started receiving match fees. The emergence of a player good enough to represent the country was still beyond expectations. But now that a role model has arrived, expect more to take to the game with renewed interest and ambition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp