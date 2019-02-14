A new dawn in northeast cricket

The nature of sports is such that from unexpected quarters come surprising stories. The latest in that long list is Manipur’s Rex Rajkumar Singh, who became the first player from the Northeast to make it to the national cricket map. The opening bowler is part of the India Under-19 team for a series against South Africa. It’s a region that produces a steady number of footballers along with athletes in Olympic disciplines. Resources and infrastructure for cricket in these places are minimal. So is the following of the game. That’s why the inclusion of a Manipur cricketer in a team that nurtures future India stars is significant.

It was late last year that six Northeast states—Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim—became part of the BCCI calendar for the first time. Along with Bihar, Uttarakhand and Puducherry, they were in the Plate Division, a rung below the Elite Division featuring the established states. They played away from the spotlight in nondescript places and it seemed that no one bothered about the runs scored and wickets taken in these matches. Rex’s story proves this notion wrong. It also shows that geographical, climatic, economic and social problems are no longer holding back talent so much.

It should herald a new era in the field of sports in a region teeming with natural ability. Athletes from these parts have shown they can reach world standards with proper guidance and other requisites like nutrition and specialised training. Cricket was a low-key activity mainly because these states did not have funds. That has changed following a Supreme Court order, which directed that their teams be included in national-level tournaments. All age-group teams in each of these states now have coaches, physios and physical trainers paid by the BCCI. Their players started receiving match fees. The emergence of a player good enough to represent the country was still beyond expectations. But now that a role model has arrived, expect more to take to the game with renewed interest and ambition.