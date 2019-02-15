Audiogate: truth should come out

Is BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa guilty of offering inducements to MLAs of the JD(S)-Congress coalition and plotting to bring down the Karnataka government through bribery? Was the Speaker of the state Assembly, Ramesh Kumar, also part of the plot, as alleged in one of the audio tapes released by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, or was his name unnecessarily dragged into the controversy? Or did Kumaraswamy orchestrate the whole episode so as to rattle the opposition to ensure smooth sailing for his Budget and secure his government? If politicians have their way, we may never know.

It has been a week since one of the biggest scandals in Karnataka politics unravelled, but people’s representatives have not been able to decide on the modalities of a probe, if any, into the audio tapes that, according to the ruling coalition, exposed the BJP’s persistent efforts to lure its MLAs. While the speaker suggested forming a special investigation team and the government concurred, the BJP opposed it doubting the fairness of such a probe. The Budget Session ended without breaking this deadlock, and that probably suits everyone involved. And though a case has been filed in a police station in Raichur district charging Yeddyurappa and some BJP leaders with bribery, it remains to be seen if this probe will reach any conclusion.

When investigation is only a political tool, the truth is often a casualty. The fact is, considering what has been going on in Karnataka politics in the last few months, no one is above suspicion in the latest ugly episode. The parties and politicians may want to keep the controversy alive without any conclusion to claim electoral dividends, but they must not forget that they are answerable to the people, not to each other. A fair probe is the need of the hour. Parties and politicians have nothing to fear from an impartial probe, whatever may be its nature, if they are not guilty. On the other hand, if they are guilty, they must pay for their actions. The farce has gone on far too long. It’s time people knew the truth.

