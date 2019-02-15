Palaniswami a steady hand at the Helm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami completes two years in office today. It has been a remarkable run for a politician little-known before the events that followed the death of CM and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa late in 2016. Despite being the target of harsh criticism from opposition leaders and activists, not to mention memes by the state’s politically engaged youth, Palaniswami has managed to provide steady governance at a turbulent time, and consolidate his own position in the AIADMK in the process.

His maturity as a leader was best seen in the state government’s handling of the recent indefinite strike by government employees and teachers. By bringing the public on the government’s side—highlighting the concerns of students as exam time neared—the negotiating position of the striking staff was significantly weakened, with minimal coercive action against the protesters. Similarly, the government successfully conducted a Global Investors Meet recently, getting investment proposals of over `3 lakh crore that could ensure jobs for 10.5 lakh people in TN.

The first GIM was conducted by Jayalalithaa herself, and Palaniswami, who had large shoes to fill, pulled off a respectable performance. While the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters that left 13 dead in Thoothukudi last May was a low point for the government, since then the state has made efforts to keep tensions at bay and ensure the plant is closed. The government also handled the devastating Cyclone Gaja as well as could be expected, with minimal loss of lives.

Since the verdict in the case related to the disqualification of 18 MLAs Palaniswami’s position in the party has been strengthened. He has also made subtle efforts to build his own image and is expected to leave his mark on the state through the effort to de-anglicise names of places to return them to their Tamil roots. The upcoming Lok Sabha polls and bypolls for 21 constituencies will provide him an opportunity to ensure the stability of his government and his own place in TN’s history.