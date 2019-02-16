Editorial | Hope fallen jawans of Pulwama are not made fodder twice over

Home they brought her warrior dead. And home they brought her warrior dead... Unfortunately, for India, warriors die not on alien land but on home turf. Not fighting a war but while merely joining their border posts. Not one or two, more than 40 CRPF jawans. Young men from all over, mostly from underprivileged rural and small-town India. Blown up by an SUV-borne suicide bomber, in such a manner that only the mangled metal of the bus remains.

How many more deaths will it take for Kashmir to wake up to see this mind-numbing violence only kills all sides, and gains nothing except daily bloodshed? Or for Pakistan and its diabolical generals to see their own society is drowning in blood? Nurturing terrorism while surviving on external dole, when even global lending agencies are doubtful if it can service debt, is neither honourable nor sound policy. West Asia, all-munificent Saudi Arabia in particular, must realise offering aid to a nation willing to cynically use human lives as fodder only means more Muslims die. Whether in the bloody birth of Bangladesh, the Afghan war or Kashmir. Nor can China confine itself to expressions of shock. Beijing needs to stop being a veto-wielding roadblock in the proscription via UNSC of terror masterminds like Maulana Masood Azhar.

Looking inwards, one cannot but lament the sorry ground intelligence, which failed to detect fidayeen Adil Ahmad Dhar’s recruitment in Jaish-e-Mohammed. It’s amazing a car laden with explosives could escape detection on a sanitised route. Also, why was the CRPF battalion not airlifted and made to go by road through disturbed South Kashmir? Indian security agencies simply need to do more on their SOPs instead of periodically mulling what retaliatory action would satisfy public sentiment. And the political corollary of terrorism, on election eve? We may only hope the fallen jawans of Pulwama are spared the indignity of being made fodder twice over.