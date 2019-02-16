Home Opinions Editorials

Unlike bofors, no smoking gun yet

In the end, the much-awaited report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the Rafale deal was a mixed bag.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

In the end, the much-awaited report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the Rafale deal was a mixed bag. Trashed by the opposition and activists even before it was tabled in Parliament, the report offered talking points to both sides of the aisle.

It gave the government bragging rights for signing a contract that was a tad cheaper than the offer made by manufacturer Dassault Aviation in 2007, though not as cost effective as what Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed in Parliament last month. It also found the delivery window was expedited by a month as against the previous offer, which is not much. On the downside, while the 2007 proposal included bank guarantees and performance guarantees, they were not part of the current deal and the price differential was not passed on to India.

Also, contrary to the claims of the spin doctors, there was no change in cost of the bare-bones aircraft. Yet the Opposition found little merit in the report since it ignored the offsets, redacted the actual figures in view of the secrecy clause and mentioned them in terms of percentage. And Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the most vocal critic of the Rafale deal, lampooned it as Chowkidar Auditor General. 

Name-calling aside, there has been grudging acknowledgement from neutral observers of the CAG’s sharp analysis on the needless delays in the IAF’s procurement process. The top auditor had drawn critical attention after a paragraph of the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal in December had erroneously claimed the CAG had seen the pricing and shared its findings with a Parliamentary panel, as the top auditor hadn’t filed his report by then. While the Centre filed a correction application and the PIL warriors filed a review petition, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi added a googly on Friday, saying the petitions were defective.

While Rahul keeps flogging the Rafale deal, unlike Bofors there is nothing yet to suggest a smoking gun in the form of a dirty money trail. Would it then find resonance in the Lok Sabha elections is the billion-dollar question.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp