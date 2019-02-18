Dope alarm needs attention

Indian sports was hit by a disturbing news last week when a 16-year-old tennis player was provisionally suspended for failing a dope test. This is an old problem in sports the world over, but not often does one hear about teenagers indulging in such practices. It is alarming because in India, tennis is mostly pursued by urban elites, who are expected to be more aware of these things. The All India Tennis Association is protecting the player by saying the prohibited substance entered his system through a cough syrup taken to treat cold. But it can’t shirk responsibility, for it runs no awareness programme against doping. Its website does not contain any list of dos and don’ts either.

It is the duty of sports federations to educate players about the pitfalls of doping, which sometimes fetches short-term gains before generally ending in disaster. India has a fair share of doping scandals across disciplines, including those involving athletes competing at the top level. News of somebody or the other failing a test comes out every year. That the latest case is the first instance of an Indian tennis player failing a dope test makes it a bigger worry. The matter is under investigation, but if it is found that the player did commit the offence, it will show the menace is spreading to fields hitherto unaffected—a big blow for a country striving for Olympic excellence.

Other than derailing careers, indulging in doping over a prolonged period of time can permanently damage the body. Athletes dying because of an excess dosage is not unheard of. It is imperative that authorities in different sports federations in India start treating this with utmost seriousness. Given that not all of them are proactive in increasing awareness, the sports ministry can think of making it mandatory for all federations to run anti-doping programmes. Unless this mission is taken to the grass roots, India’s plans to emerge as a strong sporting nation will miss a vital ingredient. Unless this problem is given attention, the issue will keep claiming new victims.