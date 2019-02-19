Justice must take us beyond clash of personalities

The Supreme Court interprets the Constitution. It scrutinises legislation to see if it can pass muster, if it is in consonance with all the Articles and does not violate any of the rights given to the people. It arbitrates between contesting parties, and pronounces punishment in criminal cases. And, as the last resort tribunal, the apex court is expected to deliver true justice.

Not all of these overlap all the time. A Supreme Court ruling on February 14, for instance, was in conformity with legal-constitutional principles, but could be said to have failed to deliver justice. This was on the status of the elected government of Delhi and the extent of its federal jurisdiction with respect to the blurred lines occupied by the lieutenant governor, the Centre’s representative in a unique but troubled power-sharing model.

The governments of two union territories in transition, Delhi and Puducherry, have been at loggerheads with their respective L-Gs, signifying tangible problems in the power structure, defined under Article 239AA of the Constitution. Thankfully, the split verdict on one key issue—‘services’, or the right to appoint and transfer bureaucrats joint secretary level and above—has ensured a larger Bench will take up the matter. However, the L-G has been deemed a higher authority—the last word.

An earlier five-judge Bench headed by former CJI Dipak Misra had identified some domains in which the L-G decides, going by the advice of the Delhi Cabinet. Both the question of ‘services’, as also who oversees the anti-corruption bureau, deserve a more thorough-going scrutiny of basic issues.

There is no real Delhi cadre and the UT cadre (called DANICS) that serves it comes under the purview of the Centre. Is that ideal for a territory with an elected government? Corruption monitoring, similarly, comes under the Centre, as does Delhi’s law and order. True justice must take us beyond the clash of personalities to an enduring solution.