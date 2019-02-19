Home Opinions Editorials

Justice must take us beyond clash of personalities

The Supreme Court interprets the Constitution.

Published: 19th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court interprets the Constitution. It scrutinises legislation to see if it can pass muster, if it is in consonance with all the Articles and does not violate any of the rights given to the people. It arbitrates between contesting parties, and pronounces punishment in criminal cases. And, as the last resort tribunal, the apex court is expected to deliver true justice.

Not all of these overlap all the time. A Supreme Court ruling on February 14, for instance, was in conformity with legal-constitutional principles, but could be said to have failed to deliver justice. This was on the status of the elected government of Delhi and the extent of its federal jurisdiction with respect to the blurred lines occupied by the lieutenant governor, the Centre’s representative in a unique but troubled power-sharing model. 

The governments of two union territories in transition, Delhi and Puducherry, have been at loggerheads with their respective L-Gs, signifying tangible problems in the power structure, defined under Article 239AA of the Constitution. Thankfully, the split verdict on one key issue—‘services’, or the right to appoint and transfer bureaucrats joint secretary level and above—has ensured a larger Bench will take up the matter. However, the L-G has been deemed a higher authority—the last word.

An earlier five-judge Bench headed by former CJI Dipak Misra had identified some domains in which the L-G decides, going by the advice of the Delhi Cabinet. Both the question of ‘services’, as also who oversees the anti-corruption bureau, deserve a more thorough-going scrutiny of basic issues.

There is no real Delhi cadre and the UT cadre (called DANICS) that serves it comes under the purview of the Centre. Is that ideal for a territory with an elected government? Corruption monitoring, similarly, comes under the Centre, as does Delhi’s law and order. True justice must take us beyond the clash of personalities to an enduring solution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp