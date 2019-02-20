BJP and the art of stitching alliances

For a party that resolved over a year ago at its national executive meeting to go it alone, the Shiv Sena turning around and agreeing to partner the BJP to fight the Lok Sabha elections together in Maharashtra didn’t come as a surprise. Known for its brinkmanship, the Sena fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections along with the BJP but failed to read the Modi wave in the Assembly elections a few months later, broke the alliance and suffered the consequences.

The BJP surprised itself by winning a majority on its own and the rest is history. To mollify the Sena that has been kicking and screaming ever since, the BJP conceded an extra seat to it for the 2019 general elections and agreed to split the Assembly seat cake equally. They also agreed to equally share power and portfolios if they get Maharashtra’s mandate again. By clinching the pact, the BJP again showed its flexibility to cede space to grumpy allies to create a winning combination, much like it did in Bihar to accommodate Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

A day later, the BJP joined hands with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry—to jointly contest the Lok Sabha elections and bypolls to 21 Assembly constituencies—formally inducting the latter into the NDA. It was a win-win pact for both sides, as the AIADMK after party icon J Jayalalithaa’s demise couldn’t have taken the risk of fighting the polls on its own against a DMK-led alliance. The BJP agreed to be a junior partner in the AIADMK-led group that already has the PMK. And a few more small parties are expected to hop in.

What also stood out was the speed with which the BJP managed to stitch alliances together as compared to the Congress, which is still struggling in Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka to arrive at decent deals with the RJD, NCP and JD(S), respectively. Lobbing an oddball in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was the only bright spark from the Congress camp so far. But its immediate utility for a comatose party unit in Uttar Pradesh, too, remains suspect.