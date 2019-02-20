Home Opinions Editorials

BJP and the art of stitching alliances

The Congress, however, is still struggling in Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka to arrive at decent deals with the RJD, NCP and JD(S) respectively

Published: 20th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Piyush Goyal addresses media after annoucement of alliance with AIADMK. (Photo: EPS/ P Jawahar)

For a party that resolved over a year ago at its national executive meeting to go it alone, the Shiv Sena turning around and agreeing to partner the BJP to fight the Lok Sabha elections together in Maharashtra didn’t come as a surprise. Known for its brinkmanship, the Sena fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections along with the BJP but failed to read the Modi wave in the Assembly elections a few months later, broke the alliance and suffered the consequences.

The BJP surprised itself by winning a majority on its own and the rest is history. To mollify the Sena that has been kicking and screaming ever since, the BJP conceded an extra seat to it for the 2019 general elections and agreed to split the Assembly seat cake equally. They also agreed to equally share power and portfolios if they get Maharashtra’s mandate again. By clinching the pact, the BJP again showed its flexibility to cede space to grumpy allies to create a winning combination, much like it did in Bihar to accommodate Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

A day later, the BJP joined hands with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry—to jointly contest the Lok Sabha elections and bypolls to 21 Assembly constituencies—formally inducting the latter into the NDA. It was a win-win pact for both sides, as the AIADMK after party icon J Jayalalithaa’s demise couldn’t have taken the risk of fighting the polls on its own against a DMK-led alliance. The BJP agreed to be a junior partner in the AIADMK-led group that already has the PMK. And a few more small parties are expected to hop in.

What also stood out was the speed with which the BJP managed to stitch alliances together as compared to the Congress, which is still struggling in Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka to arrive at decent deals with the RJD, NCP and JD(S), respectively. Lobbing an oddball in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was the only bright spark from the Congress camp so far. But its immediate utility for a comatose party unit in Uttar Pradesh, too, remains suspect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp