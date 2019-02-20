100 days in office: Not a happy occasion for LDF

It was planned as a big celebration on all-round achievement. But the LDF government’s chest-thumping over the completion of 1,000 days in office has somewhat got muted by the uproar over the savage murder of Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal and Kripesh in Kasargod on Sunday night. It certainly does not help that the twin murder is eerily similar to the killing of another Youth Congress leader SP Suhaib in February 2018 in Kannur. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was left red-faced on Tuesday as he parried a volley of questions from the media on an evident rise in political murders under his rule.

It became an unpalatable ordeal, as the meeting was specially convened to showcase a slew of achievements by the LDF government. And the result: The chief minister was forced to field questions on the prevailing culture of CPM cadres snuffing out lives over political rivalry - not exactly what he would have wanted while waxing eloquent about the investment-friendly ecosystem in the state, in view of the recent arrival of the likes of Nissan, Hitachi and Fujitsu. The gruesome murder comes at a time when the CPM is aggressively pushing a ‘second renaissance’ movement.

The CPM, which received support from all sections of society when its student leader M Abhimanyu was murdered at the Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam, has lost much ground after the Kasargod killings. The party should be worried as this may well manifest itself in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has already sought the intervention of Governor

P Sathasivam who has asked for an urgent report from the chief minister. While the CPM may have lost the maximum number of lives on the killing fields of Kerala politics, it surely does itself no favour by being on one side of almost every political murder in the state, no matter if it is the RSS/BJP, Congress or the IUML on the other side.