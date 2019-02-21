Home Opinions Editorials

Puppet Imran’s demands are laughable

Imran Khan would do well to realise that geopolitics is not quite the same thing as an exhibition match in Sharjah.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan would do well to realise that geopolitics is not quite the same thing as an exhibition match in Sharjah. The Pakistani prime minister  can’t be giving India know-it-all lectures without having any control over the wheels within the wheels in his own state, the deep shadow zones where the acts of the state and non-state actors get blurred. 

Pakistan simply does not possess ‘plausible deniability’. The Jaish-e-Mohammed and its diabolical terror guru Maulana Masood Azhar, sitting in Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province, have owned up to a heinous suicide attack in India. That’s as clear as day. Just as Imran’s talk of retaliation sounds like the nervous harangue of a mohalla rogue, his demand for ‘actionable evidence’ is laughable; his ‘guarantees’ only evoke derision. Consecutive Indian governments have supplied Pakistan with more than actionable evidence, after 26/11, and after Pathankot, all in good faith.

The fact is, a nation that misuses religion for terror and employs shadowy jihadis to wage a war it cannot win in a straight fight should have no leg to stand on in the comity of nations. It does not behove the Pakistan premier to drop dark hints about the possibility of reducing Kashmir to Afghanistan—where the US, after 17 years of war, has been forced to sit for dialogue with the Taliban, Pakistan’s proxy. And earlier, the Soviet Union was brought to its extinction. The analogy does not wash. 

Imran must remember that India is not an invading force; Kashmir is part of an integral, continuous territory, with cultural and legal bonds. India is not fighting a long-distance war, but defending its home. If Pakistan wants to be taken seriously, Imran and his friends in the army must abjure those terror factories. Or the day won’t be far when its patrons, Saudi Arabia and China, learn from the US the folly of nurturing hired guns in an unstable territory. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp