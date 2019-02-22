Home Opinions Editorials

Who got the alliance math right in TN?

Union minister Piyush Goyal speaks to the media, flanked by CM Palaniswami and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, in Chennai on Tuesday | P Jawahar

The two Dravidian majors - the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK - announced their partners for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls this week. The chosen partners were of no great surprise. Speculation of the AIADMK joining hands with the BJP, which is ruling in the Centre, has done the rounds for months. The DMK showed its hand in December 2018 when party president M K Stalin became the first among opposition leaders to pitch Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the combined opposition’s candidate for PM. 

The way the seat-sharing has been done suggests that CM Edappadi K Palaniswami may have been the shrewder of the two leaders. The AIADMK successfully restricted the BJP, which does not enjoy wide popularity in Tamil Nadu, to five seats, although it is said the saffron party had originally made a double-digit demand.

The BJP is undoubtedly the junior partner in the alliance. Further, the AIADMK successfully lured the PMK, which is strong in the northern parts of the state, to its side, even though the party was also talking to the DMK. On paper, going by vote shares in previous elections, the alliance is formidable. Significantly, the AIADMK has secured the PMK’s support for bypolls to 21 vacant Assembly seats, elections which will determine the government’s future.

The DMK, on the other hand, has given up 10 seats (including Puducherry) to the Congress and is only beginning its talks with other “friendly” parties on Thursday, causing observers to wonder if it had been too complacent. The parties likely to be part of the alliance include Vaiko’s MDMK, the Left parties and the VCK. Stalin all but ruled out holding talks with Vijayakanth’s DMDK (which is at a stalemate with the AIADMK) although the party, despite splits and slips, has a not insignificant state-wide base.

Still, the Congress and DMK have always done well when they have come together for Lok Sabha polls. It remains to be seen if history will repeat itself. Meanwhile, AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran’s AMMK could play spoiler to either or both alliances, especially in south Tamil Nadu. In all, exciting times ahead. 

