Home Opinions Editorials

Reducing tribal communities to ‘encroachers’

Over 10 lakh Scheduled Tribes and other forest-dwellers are to be evicted from their forest homes by 
July 27, as per a Supreme Court directive to 20 states.

Published: 23rd February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Over 10 lakh Scheduled Tribes and other forest-dwellers are to be evicted from their forest homes by 
July 27, as per a Supreme Court directive to 20 states. Going by the official figure of claims rejected, impending evictions may number 19.39 lakh, some say even higher.

This rather extreme judicial order, reprising a similar one nearly two decades ago, has come about on a petition filed by the NGO Wildlife First and others who claim the Forest Rights Act, 2006, was faulty and has accelerated deforestation. Tribal rights groups and opposition parties claim the government did not adequately defend or argue in favour of the UPA-era law that recognised the rights of adivasi communities and others dwelling in forests for generations.

Now, state governments have been read the riot act by the court—“encroachers”, that is, those who could not prove their traditional claims over tribal land have to be evicted. The court, in its wisdom, has ordered the Forest Survey of India to undertake a satellite mapping of “encroachment positions” to ensure compliance. 

The battle between wildlife and humans is not new, but the urgency of well-heeled experts to preserve forests against those who have lived in them for centuries is certainly new. Forests and wildlife need to be protected, for the planet’s sake. But from whom? Is reducing tribal communities to “encroachers” on their ancient homes the answer? And pray, where would these lakhs of evicted forest-dwellers go? Across the world, even in the famed Masai Mara and Serengeti of Africa, traditional tribes have been incorporated into conservation efforts.

Deforestation and human-animal conflict is real, but the blame lies on expanding agriculture, not to speak of more modern economic activity. Just the other day, dense forest “the size of 800 football fields” was cleared for mining in Chhattisgarh. When the apex court hears the inevitable appeals, it might want to revisit its definition of “encroacher”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp