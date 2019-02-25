Home Opinions Editorials

Odisha once again fails this exam

While the minister remains unaffected, he should be reminded that this exam has a direct bearing on the lives of thousands of youngsters and such mishaps, when frequent, affect credibility.

Published: 25th February 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha’s School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra has done a big disservice to more than half a million students who appeared for the annual high school certificate examination in the state. Within an hour of the start of the Class 10 test on Friday, the question paper for MIL (Odia) went viral on social media. Miscreants clicked pictures of the question paper on mobiles before circulating the images. An apathetic minister, though, brazened it out as a rumour without even showing the basic wisdom of cross-checking facts while the Board of Secondary Education that conducts the test suspended several superintendents and invigilators in three districts. By now, five teachers have been held and more action may follow as an incident of security breach was also reported in a Koraput school.

The latest incident may not have been a leak of a question paper in technical terms, but it has exposed a hole in the system expected to conduct examinations in a foolproof manner. Over 5.7 lakh students are appearing for the exam, the biggest annual exercise in Odisha. This year, the government went the extra mile: It installed CCTV cameras at select nodal centres where question papers were stored, it delivered question papers at test centres only on the day of examination and also beefed up security measures. Still, it was not enough.

While the minister remains unaffected, he should be reminded that this exam has a direct bearing on the lives of thousands of youngsters and such mishaps, when frequent, affect credibility. Last year too, question papers had gone viral. In fact, just last month, the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test, conducted by the state board under Patra’s leadership, had to be cancelled following a question paper leak. It’s about time the government asked the minister to solve the systemic deficiency, ensure the smooth conduct of examinations, and not be inconsiderate to the lakhs of young students and their anxious parents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp