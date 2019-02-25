Odisha once again fails this exam

Odisha’s School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra has done a big disservice to more than half a million students who appeared for the annual high school certificate examination in the state. Within an hour of the start of the Class 10 test on Friday, the question paper for MIL (Odia) went viral on social media. Miscreants clicked pictures of the question paper on mobiles before circulating the images. An apathetic minister, though, brazened it out as a rumour without even showing the basic wisdom of cross-checking facts while the Board of Secondary Education that conducts the test suspended several superintendents and invigilators in three districts. By now, five teachers have been held and more action may follow as an incident of security breach was also reported in a Koraput school.

The latest incident may not have been a leak of a question paper in technical terms, but it has exposed a hole in the system expected to conduct examinations in a foolproof manner. Over 5.7 lakh students are appearing for the exam, the biggest annual exercise in Odisha. This year, the government went the extra mile: It installed CCTV cameras at select nodal centres where question papers were stored, it delivered question papers at test centres only on the day of examination and also beefed up security measures. Still, it was not enough.

While the minister remains unaffected, he should be reminded that this exam has a direct bearing on the lives of thousands of youngsters and such mishaps, when frequent, affect credibility. Last year too, question papers had gone viral. In fact, just last month, the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test, conducted by the state board under Patra’s leadership, had to be cancelled following a question paper leak. It’s about time the government asked the minister to solve the systemic deficiency, ensure the smooth conduct of examinations, and not be inconsiderate to the lakhs of young students and their anxious parents.