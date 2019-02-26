Sports in the time of terror

The recent off-the-field events will mean that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and national sports federations will have to master the art of walking the tightrope in the months to come. The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) sanctioning of India after the denial of visas to a three-member Pakistani team, thus stopping it from taking part in the shooting World Cup, is a blow to Indian athletes who had got used to performing in front of home fans for the last few years.

Even though the world body showed some clemency in that it took away only two of the 16 Olympic quotas on offer—in the past, they had moved entire tournaments out of countries for violating the Olympic Charter—the gravity of the situation shouldn’t be missed. The Charter says “(...) equal treatment must be guaranteed for all participating athletes and sporting delegations at international sports events, without any form of discrimination or political interference from the host country.”

While the Indian government was left with little choice after the terror attack in Pulwama claimed the lives of at least 40 CRPF jawans, the onus is on New Delhi to ensure that India’s athletes don’t suffer. The short-term implications are not exactly known but chances of the country hosting big-ticket events are remote until the government gives “written guarantees” to the IOC. For instance, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), an Indian ally over the last few years, now cannot allocate events to India (an IOC recommendation) as they did in the past.

They will now engage with the IOC to decide the best course of action. Depending on how that communication goes, there could even be a case of them shifting the FIH Series Finals, an Olympic qualifier, out of India. Apart from elite hockey, we have played host to top-level boxing, tennis, shooting, athletics, badminton, squash and football over the last three to four years. Now, there is a very real chance of international federations withdrawing their existing alliances with India and the IOA till such a time the IOC deems them as open for business again.