Airports need private money

The Adani Group, which is into ports, logistics, mining and edible oil, has sprung a surprise when it outbid leading airport players to win the contracts to manage all the five airports put up for privatisation—Trivandrum, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad. On Tuesday, when financial bids were opened by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Guwahati also followed suit. The winning of bids by the Adani group, which has no prior experience in running airports, surprised everyone as it outbid experienced players like GMR Airports, Zurich Airport International, Cochin International Airport Ltd, among others, by offering higher fee per passenger to the AAI.

In Kerala, the Adani group becoming the highest financial bidder to run the Trivandrum airport has triggered a controversy as CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said his government would oppose the move. The CPM-led LDF, which had opposed Adani Ports getting the Vizhinjam Port contract while in opposition, found nothing amiss in going ahead with the Ahmedabad group’s bid for the Rs 7,525 crore port when it assumed power. Likewise, IOAGPL, a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation and Adani Gas, is implementing piped gas project for domestic users in Ernakulam with an investment mark-up of about Rs 435 crore.

Clearly, private sector investment is no longer an anathema to the Communists. Their resistance towards privatisation of airports may also prove short-lived. Indian aviation, which has been recording double-digit growth over the past three to four years, needs private investment to sustain it. Globally, four out of the top five earning airports in the world—Heathrow, Frankfurt, Madrid and Paris—are private. Since their privatisation, airports in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad have recorded phenomenal growth. Sure, allegations will remain about the state capital being offered on a platter to Gautam Adani’s business house. But then he made the highest bid, didn’t he?