Home Opinions Editorials

Airports need private money

Clearly, private sector investment is no longer an anathema to the Communists.

Published: 27th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

The Adani Group, which is into ports, logistics, mining and edible oil, has sprung a surprise when it outbid leading airport players to win the contracts to manage all the five airports put up for privatisation—Trivandrum, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad. On Tuesday, when financial bids were opened by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Guwahati also followed suit. The winning of bids by the Adani group, which has no prior experience in running airports, surprised everyone as it outbid experienced players like GMR Airports, Zurich Airport International, Cochin International Airport Ltd, among others, by offering higher fee per passenger to the AAI.

In Kerala, the Adani group becoming the highest financial bidder to run the Trivandrum airport has triggered a controversy as CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said his government would oppose the move. The CPM-led LDF, which had opposed Adani Ports getting the Vizhinjam Port contract while in opposition, found nothing amiss in going ahead with the Ahmedabad group’s bid for the Rs 7,525 crore port when it assumed power. Likewise, IOAGPL, a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation and Adani Gas, is implementing piped gas project for domestic users in Ernakulam with an investment mark-up of about Rs 435 crore. 

Clearly, private sector investment is no longer an anathema to the Communists. Their resistance towards privatisation of airports may also prove short-lived. Indian aviation, which has been recording double-digit growth over the past three to four years, needs private investment to sustain it. Globally, four out of the top five earning airports in the world—Heathrow, Frankfurt, Madrid and Paris—are private. Since their privatisation, airports in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad have recorded phenomenal growth. Sure, allegations will remain about the state capital being offered on a platter to Gautam Adani’s business house. But then he made the highest bid, didn’t he?

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp