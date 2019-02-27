Home Opinions Editorials

Operation Balakot: This time, it’s a different message for Pakistan

There was no way the killing of 40 CRPF jawans could have gone without a strike back. If there was a tipping point, Pulwama was one.

A Pakistani soldier stands guard in the area where Indian jets conducted air strike in Jaba near Balakot, in Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)

There was no way the killing of 40 CRPF jawans could have gone without a strike back. If there was a tipping point, Pulwama was one. Pakistan and its proxies had tempted fate far too often, pushing common Indians to the limits of endurance. The precision air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force is, therefore, loaded with as much symbolic value as it was with military value.

For one, it shed a big taboo—of not entering airspace under Pakistani control. And two, the IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, away from any civilian casualties. That’s just about 64 km from Abbottabad, not far from the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakol. Abbottabad is where the US stealth operation took out Osama bin Laden in his hideout. Pakistan’s policy of a thousand cuts, made on India via an expanding army of proxies, would now have to factor in this kind of a response. 

India has tried everything a responsible power could do to contain Pakistan’s low-intensity war through strategic ‘non-state actors’, essentially cheap human fodder. After the Parliament attack of 2001, the eye-to-eye build-up on the border by the Vajpayee government was eased under international pressure: The nuclear factor was uppermost on the world’s mind. After 26/11, the Manmohan Singh government again stopped short of direct retaliation, choosing instead sustained international pressure—and supplied a dossier full of facts to Pakistan to take action against the perpetrators.

But Islamabad simply refused to mend its ways. This time, it’s a different message. And barring China, all other P-5 nations have acquiesced to India’s right to self-defence. The foreign secretary chose the calm description of ‘non-military strike for self-defence’. For, there still remain red lines no one wants to cross.
 

