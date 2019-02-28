Home Opinions Editorials

A Mixed bag for home buyers

Among the many pre-poll sweeteners, the NDA government has finally offered one for the beleaguered housing sector.

Published: 28th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Among the many pre-poll sweeteners, the NDA government has finally offered one for the beleaguered housing sector. The GST Council last Sunday cut the Goods and Services Tax on the sale of under-construction housing units from 12 per cent to 5 per cent; while for affordable units, GST was lowered from 8 per cent to 1 per cent. Parallelly, an ‘affordable’ unit has now been defined as those priced below `45 lakh, thereby bringing a larger swathe of homes in the lower tax bracket. Reducing GST has been a long standing demand of both consumers and industry, but the GST Council had repeatedly put it off earlier. However, as they say, it is better late than never!

The high GST of 12 per cent on under-construction houses compared to zero GST on completed units had killed the market for early bookings. Consumers were thus denied early-bird, cheaper options when projects are first launched; on the flip side, builders were denied easy access to funds, and had to seek out more expensive debt. And as a result, the industry had gone into a deep freeze with as many as 6 lakh units remaining unsold across the big metros. Hopefully, lower GST will now transform into lower prices, thereby generating consumer demand and faster offtake. 

But the good news comes with a rider. The earlier input tax credit (ITC), or the tax on tax which was earlier returned, is now not available to builders. Since GST has not been lowered for vital construction material like cement, which is taxed at the highest slab of 28 per cent, the construction cost of builders will in fact go up; and realtors say, there may be little scope for reducing home prices.

Some in the industry say that where land cost is less than 40 per cent of the total cost of the project, developers in fact might have to increase prices to maintain margins. The withdrawal of ITC is therefore a serious anomaly that should be corrected soon if the government wants to crank up demand by helping lower home prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp