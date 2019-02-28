Home Opinions Editorials

Senseless violence in sensitive arunachal

Let’s also not forget Arunachal shares a border with China. Damaging the state’s socio-cultural fabric could well end up undermining India’s strategic depth.

In what was spun as a threat to the rights of the indigenous population, a section of people in Arunachal Pradesh erupted with rage last weekend over a proposal to grant permanent residence certificates (PRC) to six communities who are not classified as tribals in the state. Mob frenzy began on Friday—on the eve of the scheduled tabling of a joint panel’s report on PRC—with protestors threatening to burn down the Assembly.

The situation was so volatile that most MLAs opted to stay overnight in the House. With the anger snowballing, the state government decided to kill the report. But before it could communicate the decision widely, the agitators had torched multiple properties. When they tried to attack CM Pema Khandu’s house, cops opened fire killing two of them. Itanagar is now slowly limping back to normalcy.

Till the other day, there was bipartisan support to grant PRC to Adivasis, Deoris, Gorkhas, Morans, Mishings and Sonowal-Kacharis as they are not outsiders. Some of the villages they lived in for decades were earlier part of Lakhimpur district in Assam. Unfortunately, when Arunachal’s map-making happened in 1987, these communities found their lands on the wrong side of Assam, where they were on the Scheduled Tribes list. The cartographer’s whim robbed them of all their entitlements. PRC was meant to undo the error of history. In fact, the first panel on the issue was set up during Congress rule in Arunachal. So what changed? According to observers, with the state now expected to go to the polls along with general elections, PRC acquired political overtones as the opposition ostensibly did not want the ruling party to score brownie points.

The administration must also take the blame for its inept handling of the situation and giving the hooligans a free run. The need of the hour is to launch an impartial probe to fix accountability over the senseless violence and the needless loss of lives. Let’s also not forget Arunachal shares a border with China. Damaging the state’s socio-cultural fabric could well end up undermining India’s strategic depth.

