B’desh polls: quiet jubilation in delhi

Sheikh Hasina’s dream of being in power when Bangladesh celebrates its 50th anniversary of Independence in 2021 appears to have come true.

Sheikh Hasina’s dream of being in power when Bangladesh celebrates its 50th anniversary of Independence in 2021 appears to have come true. The 71-year-old leader of the Awami League romped home to victory with a massive margin in Sunday’s election. Her ruling coalition won 288 of the 300 seats in Parliament. The party will also get a sizeable chunk of the other 50 seats reserved for women based on proportional representation.

While her victory was almost certain, the whopping majority lends credence to the Opposition’s claims that the election was less than free and fair. Described as the “daughter of democracy” by her supporters and as a ruthless, authoritarian and merciless woman by her critics, Hasina’s victory was also welcomed by New Delhi, with PM Narendra Modi being among the first foreign leaders to call and congratulate her on her win. 

This will be Hasina’s third consecutive term in power, unprecedented in the history of the nation where she and her rival Khaleda Zia of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party normally won every alternate election bar a few years of military rule. But the BNP—which won just six seats this time—and other opposition parties boycotted the last election in 2014, allowing Hasina an easy return to power.

Soon afterwards, Zia was found guilty on two counts of corruption, and sentenced to 17 years of jail in February this year. Zia’s sons also face corruption charges, and her elder son Tarique Rahman, who lives in exile in London, has also been convicted for his role in grenade attack on an Awami League rally in August 2004, in which 25 were killed and over 200, including Hasina, were injured.

During her decade in power, Hasina has overseen an impressive GDP growth rate, and spikes in almost all social indices. She also cracked down on anti-social and terrorist elements in the country, including separatists from India’s Northeast who were given refuge on Bangladeshi soil during Khaleda’s rule. Hence, the quiet jubilation in New Delhi.

