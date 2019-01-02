Kerala money flow booms despite gulf exodus

Ever since the early 1960s when the first generation of Kerala migrants landed amidst the sand dunes of West Asia to ensure a better life for their families back home, their struggles and how they kept the

Kerala economy ticking have provided for a fascinating story, not just in India but the world over. It is reckoned that the money sent by Keralites living in the Gulf region accounts for one-third of the state’s GDP and, ergo the label ‘money-order economy’. After the next five decades the remittance touched a new benchmark—the Rs 1 trillion mark in December 2014.

However, the exodus of Keralites in search of the Promised Land, comprising the Gulf and other parts of the globe, that gathered pace and touched a high of 24 lakh in 2013, has been losing steam of late. When the number fell to 21 lakh in 2016, apprehensions were rife that there would be a commensurate drop in remittances too.

But according to recent data, the remittances were very much growing and stood at Rs 1,81,623 crore in the quarter that ended in September 2018, up 15 per cent from Rs 1,57,926 crore a year ago. Conservative estimates suggest the non-resident deposits in Kerala banks would sail past the Rs 2 trillion mark in 2019.

This is surprising since this comes at a time when the West Asian economies have slowed down, skidding on slippery crude oil prices.

A plausible reason could be that Keralites are finding richer pastures in the US, the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, etc., with nurses and IT professionals ensuring a buoyant fund flow. The high rate offered by banks for non-resident accounts could be tipping the scales. The local bankers are anticipating a repeat performance by way of remittances this year as well. If that happens, Kerala would see the non-resident deposits hit the Rs 2 trillion mark within the next six months.