Pace aces script turnaround

The Indian cricketers stand on the cusp of glory. Thanks to their win in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, they go into the Sydney Test, beginning Thursday, from a unique position. They just need to draw it to become the first from the subcontinent to win a series Down Under.

That Indians have tried to do it 11 times across 70 years but have never achieved it speaks volumes about the glory at stake. Even if Australia does recover to win the last Test, this young side will retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy as it holds it currently. Sure, the series win will come with an asterisk because of the absence of David Warner and Steve Smith. But that should take nothing away from Virat Kohli’s men. Especially because of the way they achieved the results—by bowling out the opposition and not having to rely on batsmen.

In fact, during the third Test, the dynamic trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma broke a 34-year-old record. The pace aces picked up a total of 136 wickets between them in the calendar year, thus breaking the record set by Joel Garner, Michael Holding and Malcolm Marshall of West Indies in 1984. And that really was the one dominant theme of the Kohli-led side throughout the year. It did lose the opportunity to beat South Africa in South Africa and England in England but the World No. 1 team is still developing and can get even better.

The bowlers have delivered on their promise as India has won at least a Test in each of the above-mentioned countries over the course of the last 12 months. Earlier, India frequently struggled to be competitive outside Asia. So this is a remarkable transformation for a side that potentially has a very high ceiling in terms of performance. It was only seven years ago that the Indian team suffered an embarrassing 0-8 reverse in England and Australia. The recent exploits should put them in good stead for the year ahead. With the World Cup beginning in less than six months, that can only be a good thing.