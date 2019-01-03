What govt data says about andhra

On the face of it, 2019 promises to be a historic year for Andhra Pradesh. To begin with, after an inordinate delay, the dream of a separate High Court materialised on New Year’s Day. But as with all things with Andhra ever since it was bifurcated in 2014, this too has come about amid a drama of sorts as the new court complex is still under construction. What ought to have been a happy occasion became a nerve-wracking experience for all. And expectedly, this has led to a blame game between the Centre and the state, the new normal these days.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, at the receiving end of the stick the last four years, is also changing gears. Works worth `39,875 crore pertaining to the Amaravati Government Complex have been launched and the greenfield capital will likely take shape by this year-end. Tangible developments like these give us a sense of progress. But as we head into elections, it is imperative to look beneath the surface.

The government has done us a huge favour by releasing a slew of white papers in the last fortnight on its own performance. Statistics tell a story and the government claims it has pulled the state from the depths of despair to the top of the charts in many fields. For instance, it claims an incredible 11 per cent average growth rate in agriculture and allied sectors compared to the national average of 2.4 per cent. It boasts of a staggering 10.52 per cent average GSDP growth rate (the national average is 7.3 per cent).

On the other hand, the state’s debt has spiked to over `2 lakh crore and revenue deficit has been growing and is almost double the figure arrived at by the 14th Finance Commission.The government has done its part by telling us its side of the story, parts of which appear clearly removed from reality. Now, it is up to the Opposition to debate the white papers.

Regrettably, the YSR Congress seems least interested. It has anyway boycotted the Assembly. At least, outside, it needs to question the government instead of hurling invectives. After all, debate and discussion are essential to an enlightened democracy.