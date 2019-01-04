Home Opinions Editorials

Stalin can’t afford to lose Tiruvarur

In the fag end of 2018, the EC announced the bypoll to the seat would be held on January 28 and results announced on January 31.

Published: 04th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

This year will be a blockbuster one for Tamil Nadu. Aside from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the state will also be seeing a mini-Assembly poll as 20 out of 235 seats are lying vacant. Eighteen of those are unoccupied since MLAs backing AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran were disqualified by the Speaker. The two other seats—Thiruparankundram and Tiruvarur—are vacant due to death of their representatives.

There is legal uncertainty related to polls for 19 of these seats, leaving the Election Commission free to announced the bypoll to Tiruvarur, that was represented by DMK leader M Karunanidhi, who died on August 7. In the fag end of 2018, the EC announced the bypoll to the seat would be held on January 28 and results announced on January 31.

Tiruvarur has been a DMK stronghold in the past, with pockets of support for the Left parties, which are backing the Dravidian major. Karunanidhi’s last two victories from the seat were with margins of over 50,000 votes. Further, the loss of Karunanidhi may lead to an emotional turnout in the party’s favour.

The flipside is that the stakes are stratospherically high for Karunanidhi’s son M K Stalin, now the party president. The party needs a win to recover from the embarrassment in the RK Nagar bypoll, which Dhinakaran won and in which the DMK candidate lost his deposit. A large dip in margins or, worst case, a loss in Tiruvarur, would severely hurt the party and Stalin, and the DMK’s campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. Stalin has positioned himself and the DMK as pivotal to the success of any Congress-led anti-BJP alliance. He is the first of Congress allies to champion the Grand Old Party’s President Rahul Gandhi as prime ministerial candidate. A loss in Tiruvarur could damage his dreams of a national role. 

However, the AIADMK has an easy run ahead of it. If it wins, it would boost the state government ahead of the bypolls and cement CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s hold over the party, while a loss can be dismissed as an expected outcome from a DMK stronghold.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp