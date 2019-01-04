Stalin can’t afford to lose Tiruvarur

This year will be a blockbuster one for Tamil Nadu. Aside from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the state will also be seeing a mini-Assembly poll as 20 out of 235 seats are lying vacant. Eighteen of those are unoccupied since MLAs backing AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran were disqualified by the Speaker. The two other seats—Thiruparankundram and Tiruvarur—are vacant due to death of their representatives.

There is legal uncertainty related to polls for 19 of these seats, leaving the Election Commission free to announced the bypoll to Tiruvarur, that was represented by DMK leader M Karunanidhi, who died on August 7. In the fag end of 2018, the EC announced the bypoll to the seat would be held on January 28 and results announced on January 31.

Tiruvarur has been a DMK stronghold in the past, with pockets of support for the Left parties, which are backing the Dravidian major. Karunanidhi’s last two victories from the seat were with margins of over 50,000 votes. Further, the loss of Karunanidhi may lead to an emotional turnout in the party’s favour.

The flipside is that the stakes are stratospherically high for Karunanidhi’s son M K Stalin, now the party president. The party needs a win to recover from the embarrassment in the RK Nagar bypoll, which Dhinakaran won and in which the DMK candidate lost his deposit. A large dip in margins or, worst case, a loss in Tiruvarur, would severely hurt the party and Stalin, and the DMK’s campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. Stalin has positioned himself and the DMK as pivotal to the success of any Congress-led anti-BJP alliance. He is the first of Congress allies to champion the Grand Old Party’s President Rahul Gandhi as prime ministerial candidate. A loss in Tiruvarur could damage his dreams of a national role.

However, the AIADMK has an easy run ahead of it. If it wins, it would boost the state government ahead of the bypolls and cement CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s hold over the party, while a loss can be dismissed as an expected outcome from a DMK stronghold.