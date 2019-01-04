Home Opinions Editorials

Stop overtaxing home buyers 

It’s no secret that home sales are in the dumps and, as an asset class, residential property has eroded over the years.

Published: 04th January 2019

It’s no secret that home sales are in the dumps and, as an asset class, residential property has eroded over the years. A recent National Housing Bank survey shows that over the last five years since 2013 the rise in property prices in Mumbai and Bengaluru has been hardly 7.5 per cent and 5.75 per cent a year, respectively; while Delhi has shown a price decline of a little less than 1 per cent annually. As a result, investors have fled the scene in droves, and even end-users are delaying purchases if they can help it. 

Among the many factors behind the sterile housing market is the 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on under-construction homes. However, projects with occupation certificate (OC) do not attract GST.

This ill-conceived policy has proved to be a double whammy. On the one hand, the high GST is a deterrent on early-bird purchases as consumers would prefer to buy a home on completion when there is no GST. This means a mass of potential buyers are missing an opportunity of bargain deals when projects are just starting. On the other hand, builders are in a soup as funds that come from the early bookings are now not available, forcing them to turn to more expensive financing. 

In his recent interview to ANI, PM Narendra Modi revealed that the government was keen to bring down GST on under-construction homes to 5 per cent, and the GST Council meeting on 10 January may take up the proposal. The move hasn’t come a day too soon. The current tax regime on home purchases is a bundle of contradictions.

For instance, why should there be a difference between ‘under-construction’ and ‘complete’ homes when the end-use is the same? Similarly, a homebuyer, besides paying GST, also pays out a huge stamp duty and registration fee that varies from 5 to 10 per cent in various states. Isn’t the plethora of taxes against the spirit of a single, overarching GST levy? It is high time the government gives some relief to the consumer by doing away with multiple taxation and high GST. 

