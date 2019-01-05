Home Opinions Editorials

JD(S) greed could undo coalition

The ruling coalition in Karnataka has never been short of troubles, courtesy mostly infighting and dissent in the Congress.

Published: 05th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

The ruling coalition in Karnataka has never been short of troubles, courtesy mostly infighting and dissent in the Congress. But what could turn out to be its undoing are the tactics being adopted currently by the JD(S) to extract its pound of flesh in seat-sharing for the parliamentary elections. 

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda’s announcement that the party would contest from 12 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka probably took Congress leaders by surprise, as they were not expecting to discuss the numbers until they sat down for talks closer to the elections. But Gowda clearly wanted a build-up before the negotiation actually happens.

That he followed it up with a similar statement in Delhi shows how he wanted to nudge the Congress into an early sitting. Adding to the narrative, a day later, the party talked about going it alone if it doesn’t get the number it wants. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy added his bit on Thursday when he said he hoped the Congress would treat its ally well. The coalition has been following the 2:1 formula while sharing Cabinet berths and other positions in the government.

Under the formula, the JD(S) would be able to contest 9-10 seats, but considering that it currently holds just two seats and the Congress represents 10, the demand does not seem proportionate to its strength and spread in the state. However, it is an alliance and there has to be give-and-take between partners. No doubt the JD(S) will try to exploit the Congress’ need for allies, but letting the former have its way could hurt the alliance and help the BJP in the bargain.

The threat here is that if denied, the JD(S) may contest on its own. It can still retain its two seats and maybe win one more. But the Congress can’t afford to lose the JD(S) as an ally, especially because it may need Gowda’s help to stitch together an alliance at the national level. The Congress needs to tread carefully, for the JD(S) is an ally it can afford to neither satisfy nor anger.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp