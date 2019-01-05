Mr Trump, we do not wage wars. We build lives

No Mr Trump, India does not wage wars, proxy or otherwise, on foreign soil. That has been its habit. Rather, India helps build lives. Helps reconstruct war-ravaged countries like Afghanistan. So that people can pick up their shredded existence from the destruction left by others. Seeking diplomatic advantage constructively, that’s the only Great Game consecutive Indian prime ministers have been naturally prone to play. India has never attacked any country, but defended itself and stood by whoever in the neighbourhood is in crisis. Even the seeming exceptions were not of its making.

India stands for democratic principles in more than mere word. That’s why it built a magnificent green Parliament building in Afghanistan. Yes, it also houses a library. Indian civil engineers, risking their lives, have rebuilt hospitals roads and schools in Afghanistan. Thanks to Indian humanitarian aid and development work, Kabul gets uninterrupted electricity.

Despite being an economy of a lesser scale than the US, India is the largest South Asian donor to Afghanistan —$3 billion. Perhaps the US can or actually spends that in five hours to fund its war in Afghanistan? Should India be blamed for misguided US policies that leave its own domestic economy in shambles, and be expected to compensate? Pick up the threads in war games the US chooses to exit from once things turn untenable, virtually handing over the reins to Taliban and the scheming generals who rule Pakistan?

There’s a view that India must swallow its pride, discount the presidential jibe in the hope that the US makes an exception in its discriminatory policy and allows us to carry through our defence deal with Russia. And fix China in a manner that Beijing does not trouble us any more. Often, pragmatism wins. But the kernel remains: India and its people have a philosophy that’s pro-life, in a connotation the phrase does not have in the US.