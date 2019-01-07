Home Opinions Editorials

Verdict a victory for pm, democracy and Mallya?

If hearing on the Ayodhya title suit isn’t quite following the anticipated timeline, the judiciary’s action against fugitive economic offenders is offering PM Narendra Modi enough comfort.

Published: 07th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

If hearing on the Ayodhya title suit isn’t quite following the anticipated timeline, the judiciary’s action against fugitive economic offenders is offering PM Narendra Modi enough comfort. A special court in Mumbai on Saturday declared liquor baron and CEO of failed airline Kingfisher, Vijay Mallya, a fugitive economic offender, making him the first Indian businessman to be classified so under a law that was enacted in August last.

It gives the Enforcement Directorate the right to auction his confiscated properties to recover the Kingfisher’s dues with interest. Whether or not Mallya would challenge the ruling is yet to be seen, but it is in line with what he himself said days before a UK court ordered his extradition to India. He claimed he had already offered liquidation of a clutch of his properties but the agency was needlessly pursuing him without accepting it. He had even sought refuge in the apex court, which decided to wait for the Mumbai special court order before taking its call.

For Modi, it is his second victory after the extradition of AgustaWestland helicopter deal middleman Christian Michel. For long, the Opposition had pilloried him for letting economic offenders escape the country, thus questioning his offensive against black money. In fact, Mallya was the Opposition’s first major talking point—much before demonetisation, farm distress, jobs and Rafale. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made Mallya the face of NDA corruption the way he is now harping on Anil Ambani in the Rafale deal. Mallya later added to the campaign of calumny, claiming he met Arun Jaitley just before he fled, triggering an angry rebuttal from the minister.  

The Opposition is no longer talking about Mallya. This is also a testament to the vibrancy of Indian democracy. A vigilant Opposition forced the Centre to turn the screws on the Mallyas and Nirav Modis by bringing a bipartisan Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

As for, it could open an escape hatch. If the ED recovers the dues, he could very well seek quashing of his extradition and be back as the king of good times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp