Verdict a victory for pm, democracy and Mallya?

If hearing on the Ayodhya title suit isn’t quite following the anticipated timeline, the judiciary’s action against fugitive economic offenders is offering PM Narendra Modi enough comfort. A special court in Mumbai on Saturday declared liquor baron and CEO of failed airline Kingfisher, Vijay Mallya, a fugitive economic offender, making him the first Indian businessman to be classified so under a law that was enacted in August last.

It gives the Enforcement Directorate the right to auction his confiscated properties to recover the Kingfisher’s dues with interest. Whether or not Mallya would challenge the ruling is yet to be seen, but it is in line with what he himself said days before a UK court ordered his extradition to India. He claimed he had already offered liquidation of a clutch of his properties but the agency was needlessly pursuing him without accepting it. He had even sought refuge in the apex court, which decided to wait for the Mumbai special court order before taking its call.

For Modi, it is his second victory after the extradition of AgustaWestland helicopter deal middleman Christian Michel. For long, the Opposition had pilloried him for letting economic offenders escape the country, thus questioning his offensive against black money. In fact, Mallya was the Opposition’s first major talking point—much before demonetisation, farm distress, jobs and Rafale. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made Mallya the face of NDA corruption the way he is now harping on Anil Ambani in the Rafale deal. Mallya later added to the campaign of calumny, claiming he met Arun Jaitley just before he fled, triggering an angry rebuttal from the minister.

The Opposition is no longer talking about Mallya. This is also a testament to the vibrancy of Indian democracy. A vigilant Opposition forced the Centre to turn the screws on the Mallyas and Nirav Modis by bringing a bipartisan Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

As for, it could open an escape hatch. If the ED recovers the dues, he could very well seek quashing of his extradition and be back as the king of good times.