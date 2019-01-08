Home Opinions Editorials

Ensure elections are perceived as free and fair

Not the first time that EVMs and VVPATs have received attention through a petition.

Published: 08th January 2019

Not the first time that EVMs and VVPATs have received attention through a petition. What’s significant about the Supreme Court direction to the Election Commission on the latest plea that 30 per cent votes be rechecked via the paper trail in every Assembly and Parliamentary segment is that it comes just months before the big polls. It of course defies logic why only 10 per cent is now checked, randomly. Neither the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) nor the VVPAT (Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines come gratis. The taxpayers are paying for both.

No purpose gets served in manufacturing and deploying VVPATs in every booth and then not using them for cross-verification of votes. Having cut down the workload of physical counting, the Election Commission has been reluctant to go back to the old tiresome ways. Yes, those ways were vulnerable to
rigging. The EVMs were introduced, in fact, to reduce those. The VVPAT, similarly, addresses loopholes in the EVM system. To make the process of elections free and fair and perceived to be so, and not keep the VVPATs as a toy to satisfy the complaining electorate, would be the way to go.

No glory exists in seeing situations where one political party, while threatening to break an alliance with another, suggests that the latter can have an alliance with the EVM. The Election Commission must take steps so that the voting process is not seen as a political tool and vulnerable to insinuations of this sort. Nothing can be more demeaning than that. The plea the Supreme Court has accepted also seeks a response on the point that VVPAT slips should be mandatorily counted where the margin of victory is less than 3 per cent. These may improve the systemic processes and perceptions about them. Hopefully,  the Election Commission and the Centre will see that and respond positively.

