Home Opinions Editorials

Timing of new quota bill gives away its real intent 

Group-based reservations are provided  by parties keeping their electoral clout in mind.

Published: 09th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

The Centre’s decision to reserve 10 per cent seats in government jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker sections just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections is just what many academics and anti-quota activists have argued against: that politics should be kept out of any reservation policy.

Except in 1950 when the reservation policy was rolled out for the first time to help members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to break the centuries-old shackles of casteism, quotas have been used by almost all parties to reap electoral dividends.

Monday’s surprise move is also clearly aimed at polls, especially after the BJP suffered losses in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, states considered the saffron outfit’s bastions. Although the quota Bill is, on the face of it, caste and religion-agnostic, it is likely to mainly benefit the upper castes. So in a way, it is taking caste-based reservation to a whole new level.

Group-based reservations are provided  by parties keeping their electoral clout in mind. The UPA government in 2014 notified Jats as Other Backward Classes and gave five per cent quota to the community, although it was struck down by the Supreme Court later. And the BJP gave reservation to Gujjars in Rajasthan. While there is no denying that there are lots of poor people among the general castes whose concerns and aspirations need to be addressed, it is the timing of the quota that indicates the real intent.

Soon after the Maharashtra Assembly provided reservation for the Marathas last year, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded quota for Muslims as, in his words, they have “lived for generations in poverty”. The Rajinder Sachar committee had stated Muslims were worse off than other communities on just about every socio-economic index. The TRS on Tuesday sought amendment to the quota bill in the Lok Sabha to include backward Muslims in its ambit. However, it is time parties kept politics out of reservation and give it, if at all, to only the deserving.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reservation Bill Quota Bill Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp