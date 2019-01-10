Debates that set the agenda for 2019 polls

Who would have known that the winter session of Parliament, which started on a grey and wintry note, would heat up so much as to set the agenda of the #bigpolls2019? And who would have guessed that it would not be Mandir—an ordinance on Ayodhya—but a surprise twist to Mandal that Parliament would be debating, with a deeply curious consensus and lack of nuance? Specifically, a 10 per cent reservation for the economically poor among the forward castes, in jobs and education.

As the curtains fell on the last day of the session—the 12-day Budget session could hold more surprises—we await a new Lok Sabha that will meet in monsoon to cope with some fundamental changes in our constitutional architecture, hopefully wisely.

The protests, at least two in the well of the Lower House, attracted suspension for Members of Parliament. And expressions of dissent outside, including the workers march, provide the background noise as a restive India moves towards elections.

Inside, certain debates stood out—the bitter sparring on the Rafale jet deal between Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the one on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill the one criminalising triple talaq and lastly the quota Bill— Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019—for which the House burnt the midnight oil. Not because of the unease in the Northeast but because of paucity of time, the Citizenship Bill could not be tabled in the Upper House, and may see the government bringing another ordinance.

By all standards, in its last phase, the Lok Sabha functioned better than at any other time in five years and saw some riveting debates. This penultimate session of the 16th Lok Sabha, to that extent, restored the real role of legislature, with some riveting, agenda-setting debates, even as the real drama of life that it reflects still plays out beyond.