Musical chair in hockey again 

What started as a one-off sudden sacking by Hockey India after the 2012 Olympics has now turned into a trend.

Published: 11th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

What started as a one-off sudden sacking by Hockey India after the 2012 Olympics has now turned into a trend. If earlier sackings evoked reactions of bewilderment and awe, now such moves receive no response. The latest, the ouster of Harendra Singh from the post of chief coach of the senior men’s hockey team, was not unexpected but the way it was executed was sad. Harendra was offering prayers in the Ganga ghats of Varanasi when a journalist broke the news to him. Hockey India went ahead and released a statement without even informing Harendra that he would now be coaching the men’s junior side. 

The governing body has been doing the same thing again and again hoping for a different result. In their eyes, the only party trick to address the issues of a non-performing team is to sack the coach. With Harendra’s sacking as chief coach of the men’s side on Wednesday, the various authorities who have governed the sport in India have wielded the axe six times in as many years. 

While other teams, under a stable management led by a proper leader have opted for holistic growth and development, the eight-time Olympic gold medallists seem stuck without a proper answer. The way they have got rid of the last three men at the helm—Roelant Oltmans, Sjoerd Marijne and Harendra—supports that conclusion. All three brought success apart from helping the team climb up the leaderboard. Their biggest crimes were being realistic (Oltmans), trying to change the style of play (Marijne) and being asked to reach a World Cup semifinal with a group of players that can, at best, be described as average (Harendra). 

If accountability is to be fixed, shouldn’t it start from the top—from CEO Elena Norman who came on board in 2011, to the core group led by R P Singh and Harbinder Singh, the men who have assisted the decision-making process for the last several years?

