sordid cbi saga: disband agency and start afresh

Like journalists often turn into the story themselves these days, the Central Bureau of Investigation is now itself a thriller. None of the numerous cases of murder or corruption the CBI has investigated in all the years since its inception may quite match the sordid saga playing out in the last few months. The innards of the organisation have turned, overturned and returned in such a manner that regaining past reputation may be tough.

The Special Police Establishment, the seed body of CBI, set up in 1941 and headquartered in Lahore, primarily looked into bribery and corruption in the war supply department. Now it’s neither in short supply of war nor of allegations of bribery in-house. Only a complete overhaul or a thorough investigation of what exactly went on within will offer redemption. Since that seems as unviable as the concept of independence from government, the best would be to disband CBI and set up a new investigative body through an Act of Parliament, with statutory powers.

As of now, a director, already twice defrocked, has resigned, in the wake of corruption allegations. True or false, we may never know. His deputy, or immediate subordinate, who had brought the charges against his boss, in a display of either insubordination or spunk, could now face arrest.

The Delhi High Court has refused to quash an FIR filed by his former boss, also on corruption charges. The slew of officers investigating each other and several other high-profile cases have since been shunted out far from the headquarters. Even the CVC, and the three-member selection committee, comprising none other than the prime minister, the chief justice of India (his nominee in the present scenario) and the leader of opposition, and even the Supreme Court have not been left unsinged. Only procedural niceties have survived (in the ex-director’s short-lived restoration). It would truly be better to start afresh.