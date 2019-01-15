Broad support for plastic ban, but...

Home Opinions Editorials

On January 1, Tamil Nadu’s ban on single-use plastics came into force.

On January 1, Tamil Nadu’s ban on single-use plastics came into force. While sceptics wondered if the ban would be seriously implemented, in the two weeks since the new year began, there appears to be a broad acceptance of the new rule.

The food and beverage industry is arguably the largest user of such products and since the new year began, the industry—with support from food delivery partners—appears to have made serious efforts to comply with the ban. In cities at least, food is being delivered in paper bags or biodegradable alternatives. Plastic straws have been replaced by paper straws. Small businesses are innovating with banana and palm leaves or by renting out steel tiffin-carriers. 

Significantly, there is a certain awareness about the dangers of plastic among citizens at large. Of course, there is still a long way to go before the state is fully compliant. However, there appears to be a broad consensus among the public that this ban was necessary. Indeed, Puducherry has also followed in TN’s footsteps and announced a similar ban that would come into force from March. 

Still, there are issues the state must address. The small and medium enterprises that manufacture single-use plastic items have been badly hit by the ban. The government must work with them to find alternatives they can manufacture. Similarly, small businesses have been affected by the ban as alternatives are either too expensive or unsatisfactory.

Meanwhile, bags that purport to be biodegradable have entered the market, but not all of them have the required certification to prove they pass muster. The government must work with the industry in ensuring proper alternatives become available quickly and at affordable prices. Further, while this ban will help reduce non-biodegradable waste, as small plastic manufacturers and environmentalists point out, the next battle will be against multi-layered plastics, much of which is used by multinational giants for packaging.

