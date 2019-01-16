BCCI, CoA Share similar follies

The longer the saga of punishing the two Indian cricketers becomes, the more one gets reminded of another instance of penalising errant youngsters. In 2013, Sreesanth and two other players were suspended for life for their alleged involvement in spot-fixing in IPL matches. In the dock for a completely different act of indiscretion, Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul are being subjected to another trial where the fundamentals are similar.

In both cases, the establishment was quick to haul up the individuals, without addressing the bigger question of what lures young minds into activities with dangerous pitfalls.

While the quantum of punishment can be debated, there is no doubt that what these players were guilty of merited action. But the problem starts when the buck stops here. Handing harsh sentences to Sreesanth and others, the BCCI under N Srinivasan overlooked other malpractices in the Indian Premier League, involving bigger stakeholders. On a different level, the Committee of Administrators headed by Vinod Rai has also gone silent on aspects like who gives players permission to appear in such TV shows, what the deals are between their agents and producers, and whether the BCCI should invest in schooling impressionable minds which get exposed to riches and luxuries quite early in life. As long as the officials don’t do this, the board will remain a governing body, forgetting that its role demands it behave like a parent body as well.

Struggling to fulfil their mandate of implementing Lodha reforms and busy fighting with each other over every decision, Rai and his colleague Diana Edulji are now playing with the careers of Pandya and Rahul. Their indecisiveness and delay in laying out the process has resulted in the suspension for an indefinite period, which can’t be the verdict. One hopes they act before it’s too late and show a balance in judgement that the people they have replaced were accused of missing.

