How imran is struggling to play chinese chequers

When quizzed about the persecution of Uighur Muslims in China’s western Xinjiang province by a Turkish television channel recently, Pakistani PM Imran Khan professed ignorance about the issue, and said he preferred to focus on Chinese aid and investment in his country.

This is par for the course, given that Pakistan usually avoids commenting on China’s internal affairs. But in this case, a growing number of Pakistani men married to Chinese Uighur women have voiced their concerns over the issue, saying their wives are being held in what the Chinese describe as re-education camps. Beijing insists these camps are a part of its strategy to counter violent extremism, culled from similar programs in the West as well as Muslim nations.

The Chinese approach reportedly involves ‘five keys’, ‘four prongs’, ‘three contingents’, ‘two hands’ and ‘one rule’. The ‘five keys’—ideological, cultural, customary, religious and legal—aim at

a long-term solution to terrorism. The ‘four prongs’ are a combination of four methods: ‘squeezing by correct faith’; ‘counteracting by culture’; ‘controlling by law’; and ‘popularising science’. The ‘three contingents’ aim to reinforce three main groups of people the government believes can maintain stability and security. The ‘two hands’ refer to one that cracks down firmly on terrorists, and another that educates the Uighurs. The ‘one rule’ of course means ruling Xinjiang according to the law.

Though China has been widely criticised for the way in which it treats Uighurs, Imran has been forced to keep mum. But even his plans to focus on Chinese investment and aid to Pakistan appear to be heading for a showdown, with his government cancelling a major power project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and urging Beijing to delete it from the list. While these two different situations do not imply a rift in Sino-Pak ties, they do indicate that all is not as well as both sides claim.