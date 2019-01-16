Home Opinions Editorials

How imran is struggling to play chinese chequers

This is par for the course, given that Pakistan usually avoids commenting on China’s internal affairs.

Published: 16th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

When quizzed about the persecution of Uighur Muslims in China’s western Xinjiang province by a Turkish television channel recently, Pakistani PM Imran Khan professed ignorance about the issue, and said he preferred to focus on Chinese aid and investment in his country.

This is par for the course, given that Pakistan usually avoids commenting on China’s internal affairs. But in this case, a growing number of Pakistani men married to Chinese Uighur women have voiced their concerns over the issue, saying their wives are being held in what the Chinese describe as re-education camps. Beijing insists these camps are a part of its strategy to counter violent extremism, culled from similar programs in the West as well as Muslim nations. 

The Chinese approach reportedly involves ‘five keys’, ‘four prongs’, ‘three contingents’, ‘two hands’ and ‘one rule’.  The ‘five keys’—ideological, cultural, customary, religious and legal—aim at 
a long-term solution to terrorism. The ‘four prongs’ are a combination of four methods: ‘squeezing by correct faith’; ‘counteracting by culture’; ‘controlling by law’; and ‘popularising science’. The ‘three contingents’ aim to reinforce three main groups of people the government believes can maintain stability and security. The ‘two hands’ refer to one that cracks down firmly on terrorists, and another that educates the Uighurs.  The ‘one rule’ of course means ruling Xinjiang according to the law. 

Though China has been widely criticised for the way in which it treats Uighurs, Imran has been forced to keep mum. But even his plans to focus on Chinese investment and aid to Pakistan appear to be heading for a showdown, with his government cancelling a major power project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and urging Beijing to delete it from the list. While these two different situations do not imply a rift in Sino-Pak ties, they do indicate that all is not as well as both sides claim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp