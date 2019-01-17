Can’t we handle a few rebellious students?

The sedition charges against former JNU student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and others have rekindled an old debate. It’s ironical that an archaic colonial law, devised by the British to jail Indian leaders during the freedom movement, is now being used against university students! Or against 80-year-old Assamese intellectual Hiren Gohain, or journalists and activists.

It took Delhi Police three years to get what it cites as evidence against Kanhaiya, et al. corroborated. Even if, for argument’s sake, it is taken to be a viable charge (though a wee tangential), the timing of the chargesheet, in the run-up to general elections, has led to questions on the real motive. More so because, in the interim, Kanhaiya had become a star speaker of sorts at media conclaves and such like.

Both Kanhaiya and Khalid have been airing their views quite freely, while repeatedly underlining their allegiance to the Constitution and integrity of India. In Gohain’s case, where certain statements made by him and others at a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill are cited, the action was swift. The Supreme Court, in a Constitution Bench judgment in 1962, had circumscribed the instances where sedition law can be used: indulging in violence or inciting violence against the Indian state. Angry words or sloganeering is not considered seditious, however upsetting it may be for some citizens. Recall that the Akali Dal, in the heyday of the Punjab crisis, had burnt the tricolour and the Constitution. It went on to run governments in Punjab in alliance with the BJP and is part of NDA-II.

The nation needs to ponder what kind of democratic rights it wants. JNU was listed as one the top 10 Indian institutions by the HRD Ministry in 2018. Academic excellence needs freedom to think, articulate and question. Is India so vulnerable that it cannot handle a few rebellious students or some angry dissenters?

