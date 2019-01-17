Home Opinions Editorials

Port of call for illegal migration

In March 2008, Munambam, a fishing hamlet near Kochi, grabbed international headlines when police seized a boat which was being built for the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Published: 17th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

In March 2008, Munambam, a fishing hamlet near Kochi, grabbed international headlines when police seized a boat which was being built for the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Since then, Munambam has been on the radar of intelligence agencies. Now, it seems Munambam is caught in a time warp as Tamil migrants are back in the news, but the verdict is split—some say this increased presence in Munambam is due to fishermen from Colachel while others point to the easy availability of Australia-bound vessels. Either way, it looks like the hamlet has once again emerged as a preferred port of call for Sri Lankan Tamils.

This has been borne out by an incident last week when Kerala police recovered around 70 bags reportedly left behind by those who fled to Australia in a fishing boat. Evidently, there is an organised racket with links to illegal migration at play here and Kochi is now a strong link in this unholy network. Police records reveal three similar cases that occurred during 2011-15 when Lankan Tamils were nabbed while in transit to Australia using fishing boats. A study by the Australian National University found that over 4,100 Sri Lankan Tamils were apprehended between January 2012 and October 2013.

Now, with new embarkation points like Kochi coming into the picture, it is quite likely that the numbers are headed north. But that is not all. Just as worrying is another disturbing trend that has emerged, with Kochi once again turning out to be the favoured field of action for a totally different genre of illegal migration racket. Instead of Sri Lankans, it is Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who find their way to Kochi—all using Indian passports. En route, they pick up enabling documents in Kolkata and Hyderabad in connivance with government officers including cops, say the Kerala police. Clearly, smuggling continues to hold a sway over the region, whether the commodity be gold or men and women.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp