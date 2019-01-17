Port of call for illegal migration

In March 2008, Munambam, a fishing hamlet near Kochi, grabbed international headlines when police seized a boat which was being built for the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Since then, Munambam has been on the radar of intelligence agencies. Now, it seems Munambam is caught in a time warp as Tamil migrants are back in the news, but the verdict is split—some say this increased presence in Munambam is due to fishermen from Colachel while others point to the easy availability of Australia-bound vessels. Either way, it looks like the hamlet has once again emerged as a preferred port of call for Sri Lankan Tamils.

This has been borne out by an incident last week when Kerala police recovered around 70 bags reportedly left behind by those who fled to Australia in a fishing boat. Evidently, there is an organised racket with links to illegal migration at play here and Kochi is now a strong link in this unholy network. Police records reveal three similar cases that occurred during 2011-15 when Lankan Tamils were nabbed while in transit to Australia using fishing boats. A study by the Australian National University found that over 4,100 Sri Lankan Tamils were apprehended between January 2012 and October 2013.

Now, with new embarkation points like Kochi coming into the picture, it is quite likely that the numbers are headed north. But that is not all. Just as worrying is another disturbing trend that has emerged, with Kochi once again turning out to be the favoured field of action for a totally different genre of illegal migration racket. Instead of Sri Lankans, it is Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who find their way to Kochi—all using Indian passports. En route, they pick up enabling documents in Kolkata and Hyderabad in connivance with government officers including cops, say the Kerala police. Clearly, smuggling continues to hold a sway over the region, whether the commodity be gold or men and women.

