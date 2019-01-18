 Helping the angels soar

It is good the Centre is addressing the consternation among the start-up community by making it easy to apply for exemptions from the much-feared ‘Angel Tax’. The ‘Angel’ levy was imposed on capital raised by unlisted companies from investors against an issue of shares, and charged at the rate of 30.9 per cent on that component of the share price above their ‘fair’ market value. This tax has been in the works since 2012 under the ‘income from other sources’ category of the Income Tax Act, but the furore became palpable after various start-up companies began getting notices even for funds they had raised in their early stages, many years ago.

The government hasn’t done away altogether with the so-called Angel Tax, but has made concessions aimed at small and budding entrepreneurs. The new notification makes it easier for those applying for tax breaks under Section 56 (2) (vii-b) of the IT Act by removing any ambiguity over exemptions being allowed for past as well as current investments up to `10 crore. The notification has also done away with the cumbersome certification by an ‘inter-ministerial’ board and has instead allowed applications to be evaluated by the Central Board of Direct Taxes. Again, certification from a merchant banker on the ‘fair value’ of the shares has been removed.

The rationale of the ‘Angel Tax’—netting a part of the windfall gains of outrageously high valuations some start-ups get—is reasonable. However, if these tax provisions stymie new entrepreneurship and break the angels’ wings even before they can fly, then one should take a second look. The Modi government has been constantly encouraging the start-up economy. But tax policies make things difficult forcing angel investors to look at options elsewhere. China is a good example on how small start-ups like Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu became huge businesses with the help of positive tax-breaks and government support. For India too, it is a welcome sign that the Centre is listening to those who are taking risks and building new businesses.