Misadventure in Karnataka may cost BJP dear

Several times bitten but never shy—that’s one way to explain the BJP’s situation in Karnataka. Despite the failure of many previous attempts to bring down the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state, the party tried yet again. And failed yet again. While there may not be enough time to mount another coup before the parliamentary elections, one can be sure that the party will try again, and again later if the government survives the aftermath of the national elections.

The BJP has claimed it had nothing to do with the latest developments in Karnataka, including withdrawal of support to the government by two independent MLAs and some dissident Congress MLAs going missing. But the truth is the party can’t hide its contribution. Then the question, naturally, is why did it try when it was clear the numbers were not on its side.

There could be two reasons. One, Karnataka is crucial for the BJP’s success in the coming elections and the leadership probably wanted a party-led government in the state. Two, friction between the allies Congress and JD(S) and discontent among Congress leaders were growing, almost reaching a breaking point, and when an opportunity presented itself, the BJP was too greedy to say no and took a chance at the risk of embarrassing itself.

Embarrassment aside, the distasteful episode may have hurt the party’s image nationally—a situation it could have avoided in the run-up to what is expected to be a closely fought election. At a time when the party should be focusing on preparing for the big fight, it was ill-advised to attempt to dislodge a government without having the numbers to do so.

The party should consider itself lucky if it is not made to pay an electoral price for its misadventures. What the BJP’s central leadership can do, as a measure to avoid further damage, is to refrain from such misadventures and send a message across to its leaders in Karnataka that the priority now is to do well in the parliamentary polls, not to further the selfish interests of some of them.