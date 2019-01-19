Indian politics hits a new low

Politics is not a kind sport. Whatever anyone may claim, it does not permit a great deal of fellow feeling for the opponent; even Gandhi was not exactly kind to Ambedkar or Bose when they came to hurt his political ideas. Among the political types, Plato had anyway warned people to be suspicious of persuasive speakers. Add to that our present zeitgeist, with political rhetoric and discourse at a nadir, and the informality and reach of social media both causing and amplifying it.

Never before have the ailments of a political opponent, however bitter a foe, been used for repartee, with a distasteful, low-brow twist. If you consider the case of BJP chief Amit Shah and senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad, the surprising bit is that it’s Shah who is known for his combative words—the latter is seen to be quieter and rather circumspect. An opinion he went some way towards shattering.

It must of course be remembered that this wasn’t entirely suo motu. Hariprasad, as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman’s post, an election he lost not so long ago, had faced an unseemly googly when the initials of his name were twisted to suggest he could be on the take. There was really no apparent rhyme and reason for the attack from the top of the treasury benches. And members of the Opposition, dissenters and contrarians being asked to go to Pakistan is also not new.

Equally, now we have slogans like chowkidar chor hai, digs at a leader’s widowhood or another’s womanhood. It’s become kosher to attack the opponent any which way. Long gone are the days when, after heated Parliament debates, leaders asked after the well-being of their opponents. This went beyond old-world courtesies: It came from a kind of shared recognition that, as political actors, they all partook of one public stage, a fraternity in action.

