No straight fights on the horizon despite oppn show

At the massive opposition rally at Kolkata, CM Mamata Banerjee delivered a homily on the first principles of forging a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) to defeat the BJP in the general elections. The strongest opposition party from any seat should be given all support to contest from there to ensure a straight fight, she reasoned. While the logic appeared impeccable, the ground situation was different, even on Mamata’s turf. For, the Left parties that had been muscled out of power by her Trinamool Congress boycotted the rally. Also Congress president Rahul Gandhi stayed away on the advice of his Bengal unit. Mahagathbandhan in Bengal? The only gathbandhan on the horizon is the Congress and the Left possibly coming together, making it a tri-cornered contest.

Arvind Kejriwal, arguably the most powerful speaker of the day, has failed to make peace with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, where his AAP announced it will go it alone because of the Grand Old Party’s arrogance. In J&K, the National Conference, another fixture on the gathbandhan circuit, has been categorical on fighting the polls alone. Rahul was the biggest advocate of a mahagathbandhan after the Gujarat polls and the experiment was successfully tried out in by-elections in UP and Bihar. But when the time came for Rahul to make seat adjustments for the SP and the BSP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, he failed to deliver. The angry SP and BSP gave it back in UP.

Coalition-builder Chandrababu Naidu was hyperactive till the Telangana verdict was out, where his TDP was part of a Congress-led mahagathbandhan. After the grand alliance bombed, his party sees no value in pursuing it in Andhra Pradesh, since the Congress has hardly any presence there. As things stand now, most of India would witness multi-cornered contests, turning the concept of a mahagathbandhan on its head. Making sacrifices for the ‘greater good’ does not happen when greed overrules commonsense.