Home Opinions Editorials

No straight fights on the horizon despite oppn show

At the massive opposition rally at Kolkata, CM Mamata Banerjee delivered a homily on the first principles of forging a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) to defeat the BJP in the general elections.

Published: 21st January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

At the massive opposition rally at Kolkata, CM Mamata Banerjee delivered a homily on the first principles of forging a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) to defeat the BJP in the general elections. The strongest opposition party from any seat should be given all support to contest from there to ensure a straight fight, she reasoned. While the logic appeared impeccable, the ground situation was different, even on Mamata’s turf. For, the Left parties that had been muscled out of power by her Trinamool Congress boycotted the rally. Also Congress president Rahul Gandhi stayed away on the advice of his Bengal unit. Mahagathbandhan in Bengal? The only gathbandhan on the horizon is the Congress and the Left possibly coming together, making it a tri-cornered contest.

Arvind Kejriwal, arguably the most powerful speaker of the day, has failed to make peace with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, where his AAP announced it will go it alone because of the Grand Old Party’s arrogance. In J&K, the National Conference, another fixture on the gathbandhan circuit, has been categorical on fighting the polls alone. Rahul was the biggest advocate of a mahagathbandhan after the Gujarat polls and the experiment was successfully tried out in by-elections in UP and Bihar. But when the time came for Rahul to make seat adjustments for the SP and the BSP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, he failed to deliver. The angry SP and BSP gave it back in UP.

Coalition-builder Chandrababu Naidu was hyperactive till the Telangana verdict was out, where his TDP was part of a Congress-led mahagathbandhan. After the grand alliance bombed, his party sees no value in pursuing it in Andhra Pradesh, since the Congress has hardly any presence there. As things stand now, most of India would witness multi-cornered contests, turning the concept of a mahagathbandhan on its head. Making sacrifices for the ‘greater good’ does not happen when greed overrules commonsense.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp