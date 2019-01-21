State vs Centre feud continues

Relations between the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh and the BJP-led government at the Centre hit a new low every time we think it cannot get any worse. With elections just a few months away, of course, it would be too much to expect normalcy. But of late, this confrontation is taking comic and alarming twists and turns which is in the interests of neither. The Centre’s recent note advising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a regular at the annual World Economic Forum, to cut short his week-long visit to four days and downsize his delegation from 15 to five is—any which way you look at it— nothing short of a Donald Trump-esque snub. A miffed Naidu simply had no option but to cancel his trip. No such objection was raised in the last four years and it doesn’t require a Sherlock Holmes to divine reasons for the same.

The other latest twist in the state versus the Centre tale isn’t as comic. In the face of stiff opposition from the state government, the Centre has handed over the case pertaining to the attack on Opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport to the NIA. The state police claim the main accused had stabbed Jagan with a rooster knife only to generate sympathy for the latter ahead of elections. Taking the cue, Naidu and his colleagues have been belittling the Opposition leader insinuating that it could be his own handiwork. It’s an ill-advised counter-attack to the Opposition’s cries of a conspiracy.

Understandably, the YSRC moved court demanding a probe by an independent agency and the Centre has promptly entrusted the case to the NIA, essentially an anti-terror probe agency, on a technicality that the incident took place at an airport.

The state government believes it is yet another instance of the Centre’s overreach and is refusing to cooperate with the NIA giving rise to suspicions of a deliberate cover-up attempt. It must let the agency do its work and fight the Centre in court on a matter of principle. That is the right way forward. Hindering the probe is not.