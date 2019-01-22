Why our crop insurance schemes aren’t working

Distress seems to have become a permanent appendage to Indian agriculture, perennially dependent as it is on imponderables, like the monsoon, and susceptible to flood and drought. More cripplingly, policy-makers seem undecided on how much subsidy the sector needs or to what extent the farmer should also be left exposed to the vagaries of market logic.

One of the schemes, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, launched in February 2016, tried to combine state and market, in the form of private insurers. But however well-intentioned, an IIM-Ahmedabad study and a CAG report suggest it has not had the desired results. Besides the fact that 85 per cent of small/marginal farmers are yet to come within its pale, disbursement through PMFBY seems to have benefited insurance firms more than the farmer. Though private profit need not necessarily be treated as anathema, the IIM study shows farmers who were entitled were either passed up or given inadequate claims. Government subsidy in this was a whopping `34,859 crore in 2016-17, equally shared by the Centre and states, leaving farmers to pay a premium of `7,255 crore, totalling `42,114 crore. But disbursals were only `32,912 crore: a neat surplus of `8,714 crore for private insurers. The facts put out by IIM-A are heart-wrenching: farmers got, on an average, compensation of just `11,805, rabi-kharif combined.

In many instances, officials of the private firms did not even turn up for the crop-cutting evaluations on the basis of which the claims are decided, faulty sample plot selection compounding matters. The result: A depressing decline in enrolment (i.e. trust), even though crop insurance is mandatory in case of bank loans. Depressing, for a good security net does need to go beyond the ad-hocism of loan waivers. An insurance that runs under the PM’s name is the way to go. It just needs a collective reappraisal.